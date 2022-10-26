GMC Hummer EV recalled: Poorly-sealed battery pack is cause of concern

GMC resurrected the Hummer brand for the globe with a rather clean powertrain this time. The all-electric GMC Hummer EV made its debut with appealing styling and lucrative features like crab mode, a multi-directional steering wheel and more. Well, a recall for the Hummer EV is announced for vehicles produced during the period the years 2022 and 2023. In this timeframe, GMC manufactured more than 700 units of the electric SUV and truck combined. The brand has confirmed the issue for the recall as the improperly-packed battery pack that is causing water to seep inside the battery of the vehicle, fixed under the floor.

NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) has numbered the recall as 22V0771, and as per the association, this recall will affect 735 vehicles in total. Moreover, 89 examples of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 van are also a part of the campaign. As per GMC, the battery pack of some vehicles might have been properly sealed and the flanges of some battery packs could not be electrocoated perfectly.

The brand has also revealed to NHTSA that it has found a total of 3 EVs with this issue. This included a test vehicle and two consumer vehicles which refused to start. GMC started notifying consumers in October.

Talking of the Hummer EV, it gets a 12.3-inch diagonal display for the driver and a 13.4-inch instrument console, which comes paired to a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Well, the Hummer EVs ride on a set of 35-inch tyres. The combined power output on the pickup truck is rated at 1,000 hp and on the SUV, it remains at 830 hp. Furthermore, the peak torque is rated at 11,500 Nm. Resultantly, the Hummer pickup does the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3 seconds, whereas the SUV takes 3.5 seconds.