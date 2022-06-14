oEgoNetwork, EV charging infrastructure company, has launched its first Fast EV Charging Park on Mumbai - Bangalore Highway, opposite Balewadi Stadium. This 24-hour charging park comprises two 60kW DC fast-charging stations that can charge four vehicles at a time. It was inaugurated by Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole.

On the occasion of the launch, MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “This project by goEgo gives Pune a futuristic outlook, it is the first of its kind, and many more such charging parks should be launched. I am sure this will help boost EV adoption and give EV owners an avenue to charge their vehicles as and when required. I congratulate goEgoNetwork on the feat.”

This installation in Pune represents a key milestone for the company in its journey towards enabling 2 million members to adopt zero-emission mobility. The charging park will support the charging of EVs of all makes currently available in the Indian market. goEgoNetwork has close to two thousand members on its network and gets up to 50 charging sessions per day.

This charging park in Baner-Balewadi, operational 24/7, is a step closer to bringing Pune closer to green energy and sustainability. Pune’s plans to move away from fossil fuels include targets to cut CO2 emissions by as much as 33% by 2030 compared to 2000 and for all new buses from 2020 to be zero-emission. The total number of buses currently stands at 400 plus and is expected to add another 150.

The Charging Park is equipped with goEgoNetwork’s Pelican EV charging station that has a capacity of 60kW. With this charging station, 4-wheeler EV owners can charge their EVs to 80% in just 45-60 minutes and can enjoy a full charge in just 90-120 minutes depending on the size of the battery. The Charging Park is also equipped with a Bharat AC charging station which is a 3-socket charging station that delivers 3.3 KW output in each socket to charge 2 and 3-wheelers. Using the goME app, one can have a seamless charging experience with real-time notifications about the EV’s charging status while the vehicle’s owner can relax and rejuvenate at the shopping bay within the premises.

Speaking about the launch of the EV Charging Park in Baner-Balewadi, Pune, Dheeman Kadam, Co-founder at goEgoNetwork, said, “A boost in robust EV charging infrastructure in India has enabled the positive adoption of EVs by the citizens of the country. We are proud to be the largest charging network in Pune with more than 100 EVSE deployed. To dismiss this anxiety, we at goEgoNetwork have unveiled this state-of-the-art EV Charging Park to enable India’s EV fraternity to move hassle-free.”