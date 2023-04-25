Gogoro Begins Battery Swapping in India, Launches Pilot Project In Delhi-NCR

Gogoro Inc., an EV technology brand has launched its battery swapping platform and Smartscooters in Delhi-NCR. This launch is part of Gogoro and Zypp Electric’s pilot project, announced earlier and also marks the brand's entry into the fastest growing EV market of India. Battery Swapping is a technology where a common swapping station is used to charge multiple batteries, that can be swapped on the go, with empty battery. With more than 450 million battery swaps globally, Gogoro’s 6-second Swap & Go battery swapping has been awarded globally for urban two-wheel refuelling by eliminating the traditional EV charging challenges of finding places to charge and then waiting to charge.

Recently, India's sales of electric vehicles experienced a remarkable 58% growth, crossing the million mark. The majority of these sales were electric two-wheelers, which hold a 62% market share. Experts believe that for the last-mile deliveries where the vehicles are often on the road all day without time to stop and charge, battery swapping is the perfect solution. The entire process of 6-seconds swap offered by Gogoro is quicker than a typical refuelling stop on an ICE-powered motorcycle or scooter.

Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro said, “Gogoro is accelerating the urban shift to sustainable electric two-wheel transportation in India and we are committed to fostering an open and diverse ecosystem of businesses and riders that will usher in a new era of accessible smart mobility in India. Gogoro battery swapping provides a safe, proven and convenient electric refuelling solution that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably. We are confident that Gogoro battery swapping will be well-received by Indian delivery riders."

Gogoro is Taiwanese brand and has more swapping locations than gas stations in Taiwan’s cities. As per Gogoro, its network supports 540,000 riders and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 450 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 625,000 tons of CO2 since it launched.

Speaking on Gogoro’s India partnerships, Gogoro General Manager for India, Kaushik Burman, said "India is a critical market for Gogoro and with the launch of our B2B pilot with Zypp, we are confident that we can bring the best-in-class EV technology and infrastructure to the Indian market. Our ongoing partnerships, especially in the last mile mobility space, are a testament to our commitment to the region and we look forward to expanding our business in the country and scaling our operations.”

Apart from Swapping, Gogoro has also introduced Gogoro Smartscooters for urban mobility. The smartscooters are launched for delivery riders who want eco-friendly transportation that is both efficient and convenient. Gogoro Smartscooters gets connectivity and app integration, making them one of the most advanced electric scooters in the market.