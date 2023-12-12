Gogoro CrossOver GX250 Electric Scooter Introduced In India: Design, Specs, Range

Gogoro Inc. has announced the immediate availability of its battery-swapping ecosystem and Smartscooters in India. The company also unveiled its first India-made Smartscooter, the CrossOver GX250. Initially available to B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, the company plans to roll out in Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024, with consumer availability in the second quarter of 2024. “We are at the cusp of a dramatic change in the global urban transportation landscape, and with its more than 250 million mopeds and motorcycles India is well positioned to lead the shift to sustainable consumer and B2B transportation,” said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro.

He added, “The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage and better ground clearance.”

Gogoro CrossOver Series

The CrossOver series is built on a redesigned all-terrain frame that offers a variety of storage, riding and customization capabilities. The CrossOver will be available in India in three models, the CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S. The CrossOver GX250 is immediately available today with the CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S shipping later in 2024.

Gogoro CrossOver GX250

Manufactured in Maharashtra India, the CrossOver GX250 is Gogoro’s first India-made Smartscooter. The CrossOver GX250 captures the best of Gogoro’s new CrossOver Smartscooters while integrating India-specific features that Gogoro pilot riders in India requested.

Specs - New All-Terrain Chassis

Optimized for various road conditions, the CrossOver GX250 adopts a newly developed all-terrain frame that provides increased rigidity for improved strength and stability. The new frame also provides 176 mm of ground clearance, the highest in Gogoro’s current vehicle lineup.

Performance - Battery & Range

CrossOver GX250 utilizes a 2.5 kW Direct Drive that provides a top speed of 60+kph and a certified range of 111km. The CrossOver GX250’s new frame design greatly increases the durability of the suspension system and accommodates larger loads while emphasizing comfort and stability.

Design - Flexible Cargo Capacity

Designed to adapt to various riding scenarios, the CrossOver GX250 provides passenger riding space as well as ample storage options with a new mounting point expansion system that includes 26 locking points. With the ability to leverage four cargo areas including a platform design headlight, foot, seat and rear cargo space, the CrossOver GX250 can easily accommodate most storage needs. To carry more, the rear seat can be flipped up or removed to add cargo storage as needed.

In August, India’s International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) certified the CrossOver GX250 for India. In November, Gogoro became the first foreign two-wheel OEM to be recognized by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) that entitled the CrossOver GX250 for its EV financing programs.