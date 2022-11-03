Gogoro enters Indian market, launches battery swapping pilot with Zypp electric

Gogoro Inc., a global technology player in battery swapping ecosystem has announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership with Zypp Electric, India's EV-as-a-Service platform. The B2B Pilot Gogoro-Zypp Electric programme will start in Delhi in December 2022 and be deployed to multiple fleet operators to support last mile fulfillment, e-commerce, & hyper-local deliveries.

"We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and there is nowhere it will benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro.

Gogoro Network

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform, which is a new generation of swappable battery refuelling that is smart, safe and versatile for riders, business, and communities. With more than a half million riders and nearly 11,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,240 locations, Gogoro Network hosts more than 370,000 daily battery swaps with more than 350 million total battery swaps to date.

Gogoro is a founding member of the Indian battery swapping association (IBSA), and it has been working to secure all of the relevant certifications for its batteries and battery swapping stations.