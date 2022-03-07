Hero Electric, SUN Mobility to roll out 10,000 two-wheelers with swappable batteries

On Monday, Hero Electric announced a partnership with SUN Mobility to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers with interchangeable batteries. The tie-up will see Hero use SUN Mobility's swappable battery technology for deployment of about 10,000 electric two-wheelers by next financial year.

As the E two-wheeler market in India expands exponentially, battery swapping is providing a good catalyst for its growth. It reduces the upfront cost of buying a two-wheeler, eliminates the range anxiety and the apprehensions about the useful life of the batteries.

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gil said in a statement, "It certainly makes a lot of sense for the B2B customers as the swapping stations can be placed in the working zones to allow riders to use their bikes without waiting for recharging," he added.

Raed also: PM Modi inaugurates feature packed 150 electric buses in Pune

The company has now developed electric two-wheelers that will seamlessly integrate with Sun Mobility's hi-tech swapping stations so as to give years of trouble-free performance of the composite solution, he added.

"The confluence of Hero Electric's futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government's commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country," SUN Mobility Co-Founder and Chairman Chetan Maini stated.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute