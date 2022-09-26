Hero Electric to set up mega EV manufacturing plant in Rajasthan, to begin production by the end of 2023

To give electric vehicles a boost in the country, EV makers have been trying their level best to expand their production pan-India. Hence, taking a step forward, electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric stated that it will set up a Rs 1,200 crore two million units per annum mega electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub in Rajasthan. The company also stated that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the Invest Rajasthan summit. According to the company, the proposed unit will be located in Salarpur industrial region over 170 acres, and start production by the end of 2023.

"This mega manufacturing facility is part of our capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. It will allow the state to spearhead a clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices," Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said.

CEO Sohinder Gill said: "Greenfield facility of this mega-size and large budget gives us the opportunity to introduce very energy efficient green manufacturing processes with a healthy blend of automation using robotic arms and the nimble-fingered skills of the local artisan workforce, using the clean solar energy that the state provides." The proposed facility will manufacture all the current and upcoming Hero Electric two-wheelers, Hero Electric said.

Hero Electric leads the sales in the country with the most number of units sold. The EV manufacturer sold 10,476 electric scooters in India, beating others. With these numbers, Hero Electric became the best seller in the country again in September and simultaneously breached the mark of selling 10,000 units for the second time. Hero Electric was closely followed by Okinawa Autotech, which managed to sell 8,554 electric scooters to become the second best-selling company in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)