Holi 2023: Ola Electric Offers Massive Discount Of Up To Rs 45,000 On S1, S1 Pro; Check Details

Ola Electric has started offering new benefits adding to the Rs 45,000 discount on its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters currently on sale in the Indian market.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On the occasion of Holi 2023, Ola Electric has started offering discounts on its electric scooters in a bid to attract consumers. Consumers can get deals of Rs 2,000 on the regular Ola S1 model and up to Rs 4,000 on Ola S1 Pro. These discounts are in addition to the 45,000 rupee maximum one may receive in exchange for their used petrol two-wheelers. Also, clients may now benefit from exclusive deals at Ola experience centres valued at up to 6,999 rupees.

The electric manufacturer will also offer community members a 50 percent discount on an Ola Care Plus subscription and an extended warranty across experience centers. The offers will be valid between 8 and 12 March.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chiebest-in-classifier, Ola, said, “The spirit of Holi truly reflects in our colorful range of scooters. Our Holi offers will add more color and cheer to the festivities with the best in including technology, performance, and service; and exciting offers.”

Ola Care has two tiers of subscription plans - Ola Care and Ola Care,+ include benefits in the Ola Care plan include free labor on service, theft assistance helpline, and, Roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits, includes annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service, and pick-up/drop, free consumables, and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service. Ola has also been on an expansion spree on the D2C front, and is on track to open 500 Experience Centers across all major cities by March 2023. 

