HOP Electric is the country's one of the leading electric two-wheeler brands, and it has now launched the HOP OXO and Hop OXO-X electric motorcycles in the Indian market with prices starting from Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Interested customers can purchase these electric motorcycles via the nearest HOP Experience Centre or via the company's website. With these motorcycles, HOP Electric Mobility claims that it is trying to revolutionise the Indian EV ecosystem. In terms of design, the HOP OXO and OXO-X looks very familiar and conservative, and therefore it might appeal to a larger set of audience.

Ketan Mehta, CEO & Founder, HOP Electric Mobility said, “Electric is taking the Indian market by storm. This growth is propelled by consumers’ inclinations toward sustainable, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. HOP OXO is the result of years of R&D, road testing and the hard work of hundreds of HOP employees that have put their sweat and blood to launch the most progressive e-bike in the market. Given that our dealer partners have already conducted 5000 pre-launch registrations, we foresee tremendous hypergrowth in this category. We are continuously working to strengthen our product portfolio further.”

HOP OXO and OXO-X specs:

HOP OXO, features a five-inch all-digital instrument cluster, which also comes with an IP67 rating for protection against dirt and water. The electric motorcycle works on a 72V architecture with a 6.2 kW motor that develops a max torque of 200 Nm. There are four riding modes in total, namely eco, power, and sport, in addition to the full-blown turbo mode that lets the HOP OXO-X do a top whack of 90 kmph and a 0-40 kmph in just 4 seconds.

Talking of the battery pack, it is a lithium-ion setup with a smart battery management system and 811 NMC cells. Resultantly, the HOP OXO and OXO-X have a range of 150 km on a full charge with this 3.75 kWh battery pack. Also, the OXO can be charged via any 16 Amp power socket with its portable smart charger. The 0 to 80% charging takes less than 4 hours. The electric motorcycle comes enabled with multi-mode regenerative braking, speed control, geo-fencing, an Anti-theft system, ride stats and much more.