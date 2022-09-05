The Tata Nexon is the company’s best-selling model in the country, and it has been managing to hold the prime spot on the sales tally for quite some time. The 5-star-rated compact SUV managed to outperform itself by clocking the highest-ever sales figure. The Nexon recorded sales of 15,085 units, which is roughly one-third of total sales recorded by the carmaker in the Indian market. Tata Motors’ total sales stood at 47,166 units, equating to YoY growth of 68 per cent. Following it hot on heels is the Tata Punch, and the SUVs together contributed a sales figure of more than 27,000 units.

The Nexon rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue facelift, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Mahindra XUV300. Talking about the SUV’s highlights, it is loved for its potent powertrain options, hassle-free AMT unit, JBL-tuned sound system, and of course, the 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

In terms of design, the Nexon manages to please the crowd with its appealing design that uses sharp lines and curves. The SUV has some British essence to its design; dimensionally, it measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width, and 1,606 mm in height. Furthermore, the Tata Nexon has a ground clearance of 209 mm.

Well, it is pretty capable a vehicle on bad terrains even with its FWD layout, as Tata Motors offers the Nexon with traction control as a standard affair across the range, along with a slew of other safety aids, namely ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt alarm, seat belt with pre-tensioners and load limiter, high-speed alert, brake disc wiping, hill climb assist and more. Prices for the Nexon start from Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom).