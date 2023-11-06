HPCL, Gogoro Ink MoU For Establishing Battery Swapping Stations In India

Gogoro Inc. a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), a major Indian oil company, with more than 21,000 retail outlets for establishing battery swapping stations across HPCL outlets. Gogoro entered the Indian market this year with its electric scooter range that comes with swappable battery packs. Although, the scooters are only available for commercial use as of now. Interestingly, the technology is also used by the Hero’s Vida V1 range of electric scooters.

“India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheel transportation system, and it is increasingly evident that battery swapping is a critical component to broad adoption, so building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial. Today, we are announcing a partnership with HPCL, one of India’s leading oil companies, to rollout thousands of Gogoro battery swapping stations across its retail outlets throughout the country in the coming years,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro.

He further added, “There is nowhere on earth that needs smart electric transportation more than India, and Gogoro is joining together with the Indian business community and national and local governments to deploy a battery swapping and electric vehicle ecosystem that is open, accessible and scalable.”

“HPCL and Gogoro are partnering to develop a broad battery swapping infrastructure for two-wheel vehicles that will both grow and sustain a leading electric vehicle ecosystem in India that is safe, clean and readily available across India’s cities,” said Amit Garg, Director of Marketing at HPCL.

“Gogoro has demonstrated its global leadership in battery swapping and electric two-wheel innovation and with nearly 500 million battery swaps to date has developed a platform we can embrace and emulate,” he added.

Talking of Gogoro’s operations in Taiwan, it has more locations than gas stations in Taiwan’s cities, the Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities. The Gogoro Network supports nearly 600,000 riders and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,000 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and nearly 500 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro Network battery swapping has saved more than 750,000 tons of CO2 since it launched.