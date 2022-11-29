Hyundai IONIQ 5 bookings to open on December 20 in India, launch likely at 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai Motor India Limited has now confirmed that bookings for the upcoming IONIQ 5 will commence from December 20 onwards in our market. Although the company is tight-lipped about the launch, the price announcement is expected to happen at the 2023 Auto Expo. The IONIQ 5 will use a slew of natural and recycled elements. The EV will use bio paint for surfaces such as crash pad, switches, steering wheel and door panels that includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. Also, the Eco-processed Leather used in Hyundai IONIQ 5’s interior is dyed using flaxseed oil.

The South Korean brand has revealed that the headliner and carpet fabric includes bio components extracted from sugarcane and corn. The eco-friendly fabric used on the IONIQ 5 is developed by using roughly 32 plastic bottles. The fabric is then used for seatback and door armrests.

In terms of innovation, the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5, sports some interesting details, like Vision Roof, which features a full-length glass panel. Moreover, it gets Parametric Pixel LED headlamps and Parametric Pixel design for 20-inch alloy wheels. The latter amplifies the IONIQ 5’s overall aerodynamics. With a focus on space innovation, Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a large drawer-type glove box that enhances usability and convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “IONIQ is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. It has been designed for those customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform and perfectly reflects our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, epitomizing our pursuit of quality time, as we aspire to make every moment of our customer rewarding and worthwhile.”

He added, “This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionize the future course of sustainable smart mobility. With Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish.”