Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced the introduction of its globally acclaimed IONIQ 5 in India this year. The recently crowned World Car of the Year (WCOTY) 2022 winner - IONIQ 5 will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s BEV expansion plans in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India.

Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. IONIQ 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With our 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale.”

The term IONIQ is a fusion of “ion” and “unique”, that was announced as a long-term research and development project focussing on sustainable mobility. IONIQ is the ideal representation of Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The IONIQ brand was conceived to fuse life changing mobility with environmental performance and will usher in a balance of clean mobility that synchronizes eco-positive solutions within a lifestyle centric eco-system.

IONIQ 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles and will usher in a new era of clean mobility for Hyundai. Under the aegis of Beyond Mobility, IONIQ 5 will set a new benchmark that redefines electric mobility lifestyle in India with synergies of intelligent technology, sustainability and innovation.

Through the modularity ingrained by Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the IONIQ 5 will feature an innovative interior and exterior design; while interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric CUV present a fresh and dynamic appeal. E-GMP has been developed on 4 Key Pillars of:

Modularity – One platform that can facilitate many body types, featuring a modularized battery system and creating greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

Reliability – Featuring a low centre of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP will pave the way to highly reliable BEVs of the future.

Usability – With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding 2nd row seats, E-GMP will usher in a new dimension of usability

Performance – Having a large battery capacity, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h, E-GMP will usher in a new age of fun-to-drive electric vehicles