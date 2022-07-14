Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric car launched with 610 km range, beats Tesla Model 3

Hyundai Motor has launched the all-electric Ioniq 6. The new electric vehicle comes with offers a range of 610 km on a fully charged battery which is more than the long-range Tesla Model 3 which has a range of 602 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 6 "Electrified Streamliner," which claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, will be available for purchase in the US early in 2019. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the cost. The IONIQ 6 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes with a 350-kW charger.

The company said that the car has the most aerodynamic styling to date and an array of empowering features, such as dual colour ambient lighting, speed sync lighting, EV performance tune-up and electric active sound design (e-ASD), enhancing the electric mobility experience.

"Ioniq 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor`s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor.

The car will be available in 12 colours and is slated to go into production in the third quarter of this year. The electric car offers ultra-fast, a multi-charging capability made possible by Hyundai`s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The electrified streamliner takes advantage of E-GMP to provide an extremely long, 2,950-mm wheelbase, supported by choice of 20-inch or 18-inch wheels. With an impressive overall length of 4,855 mm, the car`s 1,880-mm width and 1,495-mm height give it a distinctively sleek and stylish appearance amidst a sea of lookalike EVs.

The dual colour ambient lighting allows a driver to customise the look and feel of the interior cabin by selecting from a spectrum of 64 colours and six pre-selected themes. The speed sync lighting mode adds emotion to the driving experience by changing the brightness of the interior lighting in the first row based on the vehicle`s speed. The optional relaxation comfort seats feature in the first row promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle.

In addition, all of its seats are specifically-manufactured for all-electric models, approximately 30 per cent thinner than those in other conventional models, providing more space for passengers, said the company.

There are four type-C and one type-A USB ports available to improve customer convenience. The EV performance tune-up system allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator pedal sensitivity and driveline mode. The optimum, spaceship-like sound is added to the cabin, and the sound texture changes based on the vehicle`s driving status said the company.

