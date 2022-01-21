Hyundai partners quantum computer maker IonQ to develop better EV batteries

To make their cars better Korean carmaker, Hyundai is getting into a partnership with IonQ Inc. As per recent reports, the quantum computer makers IonQ Inc will help Hyundai Motors develop better and more efficient batteries for their EV's. This partnership will have a significant effect on the automobile market as Hyundai has been making efforts to establish itself as an EV maker.

IonQ is supposed to use quantum computers to improve the batteries used in Hyundai's cars. The partnership will create a battery chemistry model to simulate the structure and energy of lithium oxide to help improve the performance, costs, and safety of lithium batteries, IonQ said.

As Better battery technology is key to advancing the use of electric cars. Researchers believe quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today`s advanced supercomputers, potentially making tasks such as mapping complex molecular structures and chemical reactions much faster.

For that to happen, quantum computers still need to scale up further, say experts. Still, companies, from banks to pharmaceutical firms, are testing different ways to start using quantum computers to be ready for the day when they become more reliable.

