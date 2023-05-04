Iconic LML To Make A Comeback As An EV: Exclusive Interview With CEO Dr Yogesh Bhatia

LML, the iconic two wheeler brand is returning to the Indian market, and will launch its first product by the end of this year. The brand will make its comeback by launching an electric two wheeler, the LML Star electric scooter. Recently, the auto manufacturer announced the opening of bookings for its LML Star electric scooter in India. The Star electric scooter promises to offer class-leading range, design, features and more and will only be the first product in the lineup of the company. We recently got in touch with Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO LML to understand more about the brand, its entry into EV space among other things.

Watch: Interview With LML CEO

LML To Make A Comeback

LML, a two wheeler maker was a known household brand in India making scooters in 80s and 90s. However, with the growing popularity of motorcycles, it discontinued selling its scooters in India. Now, after more than a decade, LML is making a comeback and will focus on electric vehicles. The new LML Star electric scooter is supposed to expand the company's presence in the Indian EV market.

About LML Star

As per Dr Bhatia, the LML Star offers an effortless commuting experience, with a sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile and bulky structure. LML will also introduce two new products in India followed by the LML Star - the LML Moonshot and LML Orion. While the LML Moonshot is a dirt bike with a "one-of-a-kind ride" that can also be used as a city commute, the LML Orion is an electric 'hyperbike.' The LML Star, on the other hand, is a scooter with styling of a motorcycle, having removable batteries.

EV Industry In India

Speaking about the India's electric vehicle industry, Dr Yogesh Bhatia said that the Indian market is ready to buy electric scooters, however the options are not very credible. Most of the two wheelers are sourced from China, and are infused in the market without proper R&D. He says that with the LML Star, the brand aims to bring back the focus on the product, with a lot of research gone on Indian audience and their needs.