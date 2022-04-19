हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Electric vehicles

Iconic LML to make a comeback with Electric Bike, inks deal with German firm

LML Electric inks a LOI with eROCKIT AG, a Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer, to form a joint venture for the mass production of bikes. 

LML Electric inked a letter of intent (LOI) on April 18 to form a joint venture (JV) with eROCKIT AG, a Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer. If the parties agree on the JV, the mass production of the bikes will take place at LML's facilities in India.

"With this new jewel in LML's crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience," LML CEO Yogesh Bhatia said in a statement.

Also read: Electric scooter maker Okinawa's EV dealership burnt to ashes due to short-circuit

EROCKIT, a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is a hyperbike that runs with effortless pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 km/h, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor. The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT intelligently adapts to the intuitive pedal control. 

(With inputs from PTI)

