हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KIA

India-bound Kia EV6 spied testing in Hyderabad, launch soon

After the launch of the facelift version of Kia Seltos and Sonet, the automaker is planning to step into the electric vehicle market with the EV6 already launched in the international market.

India-bound Kia EV6 spied testing in Hyderabad, launch soon
Image Source- Instagram

Kia India is planning on entering the EV market with the EV6. After its launch in the US, speculations were made about the launch of the electric car in India. However, after the revelation of spy shots of the test mule of EV6 spotted in Hyderabad, the speculations have been reinforced. The EV6 will be Kia's first electric vehicle in India, expected to be introduced in the market later this year. 

Details of the Kia EV6

After the launch of EV6 in the US, reports suggest the electric vehicle will be brought to India as a full import. This means no changes are expected to the features, design, looks and powertrain of the car. The electric Kia Car's US version is based on the e-GMP platform.

The Kia EV6 will have a dual-screen arrangement on the inside, with one for the digital instruments and the other for the infotainment system. The EV6 comes with linked car technology, a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, an augmented reality heads-up display, and a number of advanced driver aid systems.

Also read: Elon Musk inaugurates Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, bigger than 100 Football fields

The specifications on the Indian version of the powertrain have not been announced officially. But the international version comes with various options. It gets a 58kWh battery pack working with a rear-wheel drive using a single motor producing 170hp. It also gets the option of a dual-motor system working with an all-wheel-drive system producing 235hp.

Kia EV6 S

If that's not enough, it also gets the option of a bigger battery pack of 77.4kWh tuned to produce 229hp with a single motor and a rear-wheel-drive system. With this battery pack, you can also have an all-wheel-drive system with two motors producing 325hp. If you seek thrill, they extend the options further with a performance-oriented 585hp option.

The EV6 will be the start of Kia's electric vehicle plans in India, which include introducing six all-electric cars to the country by 2024. Apart from the EV6, Kia will unveil the new e-Niro and a mass-market electric SUV. In contrast, Hyundai will unveil the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric facelift, and its own mass-market electric SUV.

Source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KIAKia EV6Kia Electric Vehicleelectric vehicle
Next
Story

Elon Musk inaugurates Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, bigger than 100 Football fields

Must Watch

PT6M29S

National Zoo Lover's Day: Is zoo necessary for animals? Zoo takes away the freedom of animals!