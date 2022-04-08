India-bound Kia EV6 spied testing in Hyderabad, launch soon

Kia India is planning on entering the EV market with the EV6. After its launch in the US, speculations were made about the launch of the electric car in India. However, after the revelation of spy shots of the test mule of EV6 spotted in Hyderabad, the speculations have been reinforced. The EV6 will be Kia's first electric vehicle in India, expected to be introduced in the market later this year.

Details of the Kia EV6

After the launch of EV6 in the US, reports suggest the electric vehicle will be brought to India as a full import. This means no changes are expected to the features, design, looks and powertrain of the car. The electric Kia Car's US version is based on the e-GMP platform.

The Kia EV6 will have a dual-screen arrangement on the inside, with one for the digital instruments and the other for the infotainment system. The EV6 comes with linked car technology, a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, an augmented reality heads-up display, and a number of advanced driver aid systems.

The specifications on the Indian version of the powertrain have not been announced officially. But the international version comes with various options. It gets a 58kWh battery pack working with a rear-wheel drive using a single motor producing 170hp. It also gets the option of a dual-motor system working with an all-wheel-drive system producing 235hp.

If that's not enough, it also gets the option of a bigger battery pack of 77.4kWh tuned to produce 229hp with a single motor and a rear-wheel-drive system. With this battery pack, you can also have an all-wheel-drive system with two motors producing 325hp. If you seek thrill, they extend the options further with a performance-oriented 585hp option.

The EV6 will be the start of Kia's electric vehicle plans in India, which include introducing six all-electric cars to the country by 2024. Apart from the EV6, Kia will unveil the new e-Niro and a mass-market electric SUV. In contrast, Hyundai will unveil the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric facelift, and its own mass-market electric SUV.

