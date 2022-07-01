India's 1st Electric cafe racer bike AtumVader launched; priced at Rs 99,999
Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker Atumobile launched AtumVader electric bike, offering the first 1,000 bikes to the customers at an early bird price of Rs 99,999, reports PTI.
Atumobile launched AtumVader, India’s first electric cafe racer bike at an early bird price of Rs 99,999. Earlier this month, the Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker received ARAI's (Automotive Research Association of India) nod for this new cafe racer model. With a 2.4 kWh battery pack, AtumVader offers a range of 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of 65 km/hour.
In October 2020, Atumobile launched its first electric bike -- Atum 1.0 -- which was a low-speed cafe racer model, which has sold over 1,000 units so far, according to a statement.
"We were able to design this electric bike keeping in mind Indian roads, and riders, with the assistance of our R&D experts and in indigenous solar-powered zero-emission facilities, making it a truly green and sustainable electric bike," Vamsi G Krishna, Founder of Atumobile, said.
The company is offering the first 1,000 bikes to the customers at an early bird price of Rs 99,999, which they can reserve for a pre-booking price of Rs 999 only, he said.
The AtumVader is being manufactured at the company's Patancheru facility in Telangana. The facility has a maximum production capacity of 3,00,000 electric bikes per annum, the release said.
(With inputs from PTI)
