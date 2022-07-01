NewsElectric Vehicles
ELECTRIC VEHICLES

India's 1st Electric cafe racer bike AtumVader launched; priced at Rs 99,999

Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker Atumobile launched AtumVader electric bike, offering the first 1,000 bikes to the customers at an early bird price of Rs 99,999, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
  • Atumobile launched AtumVader, India’s first electric cafe racer bike
  • Early bird price for Atumvader is Rs 99,999
  • AtumVader offers a range of 100 km on a single charge

Atumobile launched AtumVader, India’s first electric cafe racer bike at an early bird price of Rs 99,999. Earlier this month, the Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker received ARAI's (Automotive Research Association of India) nod for this new cafe racer model. With a 2.4 kWh battery pack, AtumVader offers a range of 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of 65 km/hour.

In October 2020, Atumobile launched its first electric bike -- Atum 1.0 -- which was a low-speed cafe racer model, which has sold over 1,000 units so far, according to a statement.

"We were able to design this electric bike keeping in mind Indian roads, and riders, with the assistance of our R&D experts and in indigenous solar-powered zero-emission facilities, making it a truly green and sustainable electric bike," Vamsi G Krishna, Founder of Atumobile, said.

Also read: Electric 2-wheelers to have 100 per cent penetration by 2027 - NITI Aayog report

The company is offering the first 1,000 bikes to the customers at an early bird price of Rs 99,999, which they can reserve for a pre-booking price of Rs 999 only, he said.

The AtumVader is being manufactured at the company's Patancheru facility in Telangana. The facility has a maximum production capacity of 3,00,000 electric bikes per annum, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

