IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Six Damages Brand New Tata Tiago.ev On Display, Image Goes Viral

A brand new Tata Tiago.ev electric hatchback, put on display at the ongoing IPL 2023 was damaged after Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings smashed a six, which dented the car standing in the stadium. The images of the dented vehicle has gone viral since then, widely shared on various social media platforms. Tata Motors is one of the sponsors of the Indian Premier League, which has turned out to be one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world with millions of fans. Tata Motors continues its association for the sixth consecutive year as the official partner for the Indian Premier league.

On the other hand, Tata Group replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2022 and 2023 seasons in 2022. The newly launched Tata Tiago.ev is displayed as part of the official partnership for this year’s league. The Tata Tiago.ev will be displayed across all the 12 stadiums, where the IPL matches will take place.

During one such match between Chennai Super Kings versus Lucknow Super Giants, CSK batter Ruturaj damaged the car on display by hitting a massive six. Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 217/7 against in the Match Six of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where Gaikwad scored 57 runs.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "They should auction it off as memorabilia with Gaikwads signature near the dent. And the whole teams signature on the side of the rear windshield..."

The Tata Tiago.ev is the third electric car from the Indian automaker, and is also the fastest-booked EV in the country. It received over 10,000 orders on the same day when Tata Motors started accepting bookings.

The Tiago.ev was launched at an introductory price of 8.49 lakh, which was offered to a total of 20,000 buyers on a first come first serve basis. Currently, the electric hatchback holds over 20,000 orders, and its top-spec trim costs Rs 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom.