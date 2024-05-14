Kia has announced the release of a redesigned and upgraded version of its EV6 electric vehicle. Notably, EV6 was first introduced in 2021. According to the company, the dynamism of the new EV6 has been accentuated under its design philosophy named "Modern Contrast."

Updated Kia EV6 Features

The revamped Kia EV6 crossover SUV features a fresh design and is equipped with a fourth-generation 84 kWh battery and an advanced infotainment system based on Hyundai Motor Group's software defined vehicle (SDV) technology.

Interestingly, Kia has applied its Star Map lighting design on the front and rear lamps, along with the addition of newly designed wing-shaped bumpers.

The interior of the face-lifted EV6 features a larger panoramic curved display and ambient lighting with dynamic graphics.

Updated Kia EV6 Battery

The new EV6 is equipped with a fourth-generation battery, with its capacity boosted from the previous 77.4 kWh to 84 kWh. Under a single charge, the EV6's long-range two-wheel drive variant can travel up to 494 kms, compared with the 475 km range for the previous model.

According to Kia, the preorder of this vehicle has already begun and it is scheduled to be launched next month.