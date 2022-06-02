Kia India will launch its first ever electric car globally - the Kia EV6 in India today, making it the South Korean brand's first electric car in India as well. The Kia EV6 is based on the company's dedicated eGMP platform. Kia India, the country's fourth largest carmaker earlier opened the bookings for the EV6 in India at an amount of Rs 3 lakh and the EV will be imported in India in a limited batch with only 100 units up for grabs on the first come first serve basis. The Kia EV6 promises world class features and safety tech, high range and the car will serve as a testbed for Kia to understand the electric mobility space in the country.

Kia EV6 Expected Price

Kia India will launch the EV6 in the first week of June, and ahead of the launch, we reviewed the Kia EV6. The EV is expected to be priced above Rs 50 lakh in India for base variant and can go upto Rs 60 lakh for top-spec version, which is the AWD variant.

Kia EV6 Colour Options

The Kia EV6 features an all-black interior with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters. The Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

Kia EV6 Charging

The car will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and comes fully equipped with innovative technologies like the multi-charging system, the world’s first charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The 800 V charger can charge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

Kia EV6 Battery

The India version of the EV6 packs the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, generating 229 PS electric power in 2WD and a thrilling 325 PS in AWD variant. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The acceleration of the Kia EV6 stands at 5.2 seconds for a 0-100 km/h run.

Kia EV6 Features

The Kia EV6 hosts multiple features, including Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3”) Curved Displays with Navigation and driving data and vehicle functionalities display as well. It also gets a Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and an Augmented Reality enabled HUD with details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

Kia EV6 Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia EV6 comes equipped with 8 airbags as standard along with All Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Multi Collision Brake Assist (MCBA), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assistant System (BAS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Front and Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child Anchor.