Tata Nexon EV MAX launch updates India LIVE - Mileage, Price, Design and more

Tata Passenger Electric Vehicles, a specialized EV division of Tata Motors will launch the Nexon EV MAX today in India, on May 11. The Tata Nexon EV MAX is a new high-range variant to be sold alongside the existing model - the Nexon EV - which happens to be the best-selling electric car in India. The electric vehicle from the homegrown automaker is expected to have an increased range of 400 km with a bigger battery pack. The new Tata Nexon EV MAX SUV will get some additional upgrades in terms of features to keep up with the competition like MG Astor and others. The long-range Nexon EV will get the bigger battery pack in the form of a new 40 kWh battery pack, which will be 30% larger than the current model's 30.2kWh pack. Check the live updates from the launch event here on our Tata Nexon EV MAX Live Launch Blog.