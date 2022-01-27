हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

Mahindra launches e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler, prices start at Rs 1.44 lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO said, “with savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment.”

Mahindra launches e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler, prices start at Rs 1.44 lakh
Image for representation

The new electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Cargo was launched by Mahindra Electric Mobility on January 27. The new electric 3-wheeler is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch of the e-Alfa Cargo marks the company's entry into the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

E-Alfa Cargo comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and can attain a top speed of 25 km/h. With an off-board 48 V/15 A charger, charging e-Alfa Cargo is as easy as charging a mobile phone, the company stated. Mahindra Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra. 

"The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e-Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said in a statement.

Read also: Tork Kratos, Kratos-R electric motorcycles launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.08 lakh

With savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment, he added. The model comes with a payload of 310 kg and can cover a distance of 80 km. E-Alfa Cargo is best suited for last-mile connectivity in major metros. It has an attractive exterior design and a robust body. It further provides large cabin space for ultimate comfort for drivers, passengers, and superior suspension and chassis.

With inputs from PTI 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindrae-Alfa Cargoelectric vehiclethree-wheeler EV
Next
Story

Tork Kratos, Kratos-R electric motorcycles launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.08 lakh

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Union Budget 2022: Budget could provide tax relief to employees working from home