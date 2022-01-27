Mahindra launches e-Alfa Cargo electric three-wheeler, prices start at Rs 1.44 lakh

The new electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Cargo was launched by Mahindra Electric Mobility on January 27. The new electric 3-wheeler is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch of the e-Alfa Cargo marks the company's entry into the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

E-Alfa Cargo comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and can attain a top speed of 25 km/h. With an off-board 48 V/15 A charger, charging e-Alfa Cargo is as easy as charging a mobile phone, the company stated. Mahindra Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra.

"The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e-Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said in a statement.

Read also: Tork Kratos, Kratos-R electric motorcycles launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.08 lakh

With savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment, he added. The model comes with a payload of 310 kg and can cover a distance of 80 km. E-Alfa Cargo is best suited for last-mile connectivity in major metros. It has an attractive exterior design and a robust body. It further provides large cabin space for ultimate comfort for drivers, passengers, and superior suspension and chassis.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute