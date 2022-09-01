Mahindra and Mahindra has released the first teaser of upcoming Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV ahead of its official unveil. As per the Indian automaker, Mahindra XUV400 will be unveiled on the occassion of World EV Day, on September 9, 2022. The SUV was showcased to the masses for the first time in the year 2020 at the Auto Expo as the Mahindra eXUV300 and is quintessentially the electrified version of the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV. The Mahindra XUV400 will rivals the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV in India, but more specifically, the Tata Nexon EV MAX, with close to 400 km range.

The most important change on the XUV400 in comparison to the XUV300 will be its high-voltage electric powertrain, which is likely to utilise a single motor fitted under the bonnet. The battery will be placed under the floor, quite like the Tata Nexon. Hence, the company will offer the XUV400 with a usable real-life range. Expect the driving range to be in the range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Based on the SsangYong Tivoli, the XUV300 was chopped-off from the rear to fit under the 4-metre length mark. However, this won’t be the case with the XUV400. After all, there’s no such relaxation on electric cars yet. Hence, the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will have a proportionate outline, along with a better-looking rear end. The nose will be redesigned too, keeping in mind the EV aspects of the vehicle.

As mentioned earlier, the XUV400 will be a longer car than the XUV300. Therefore, a practical boot will be seen on the electrified version of the XUV300. The latter, however, comes with puny 257-litre boot space.