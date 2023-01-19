Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept rendered in production-ready avatar looks every-bit SUV: WATCH

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki had a huge space for itself, which the company used to showcase a slew of its products and concepts. The company unveiled the Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept. It quintessentially is an electric SUV concept with dimensions similar to that of the Grand Vitara. The company has not announced the timeline for the eVX to reach production yet. However, it is expected to do so by year 2025 we believe, as Maruti Suzuki earlier confirmed of not launching an electric vehicle before 2025. But the question is how the production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX will look like? Well, scroll down to see the answer.

The Instagram video embedded above comes from the digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania. His illustration of the Maruti Suzuki eVX in a market-ready form certainly looks appealing. In fact, it looks every bit an SUV with a rugged and upright stance. The front-end continues to feature a flat bonnet with an upright nose. However, there are now functional headlamps units. They are slim and are fitted with a set of vertically-split LED DRLs. Moreover, the SUV looks quite like the concept version itself from the sideways, except for smaller alloy wheels and meatier tyres.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept is unveiled with a 60 kWh battery pack, which is said to give it a claimed range of roughly 500 kilometers on a full charge. The eVX concept tapes in at a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,600mm. For reference, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is 4,345 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, and 1,645 mm tall. The Japanese carmaker is currently betting big on CNG as a substitute to diesel, and it is planning to enter the electric vehicle space once there’s a bigger market for electric vehicles in India.