jeep

Meet Jeep's first ever electric SUV; concept EV revealed ahead of 2023 launch

Jeep has shown a concept version of their upcoming electric vehicle that will become the company’s first-ever EV.

Meet Jeep&#039;s first ever electric SUV; concept EV revealed ahead of 2023 launch
Image for representation

The US off-road brand Jeep has released images of its first electric SUV, which will be produced as part of the company's Dare Forward 2030 strategy. It is evident in the styling that the electric SUV is heavily influenced by Jeep's Compass SUV.

Apparently Jeep is showing a "concept" version of their new electric car, but with first overseas showrooms only a year away, it's unlikely the production model will look any different from this.

With its sharp horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights located above the main lighting unit, the design looks more modern than the Compass with split headlamps. In lower case, the sixth slat of the closed-off grille houses the "e" badge that recalls that of the Compass.

Also read: Tesla offering free electric vehicle charging to people fleeing Ukraine

The sides and wheel arches of the SUV are covered in thick layers of body cladding, while the bulge in the bonnet is black decal, and the pillars and roofline are black, giving the SUV a dual-tone appearance with its yellow body.

Despite being unconfirmed by Jeep, the new electric small SUV is expected to be based on the similar city SUV models from Alfa Romeo and Fiat, which will go into production in 2023 or 2024.

