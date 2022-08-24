Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 electric vehicle has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The car has been launched as a performance electric vehicle for the Indian market. Furthermore, the consumers will get the luxuries of an S-Class combined with the performance that complements the AMG name. Moreover, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is a top contender in the electric vehicle category of the German automaker. It is to be noted that the automaker also plans on launching another car with the same genes i.e., EQS 580, in the Indian market. Furthermore, the car contributes to the goal of the German automaker to achieve carbon neutrality. It also marks the launch of the first car with the new EV platform under the brand.

The company also has announced the launch of 3 more EV launches in India following the EQS' launch. The launch of EQS will be followed by two other vehicles soon, among which is the first 7-seater EV dubbed Mercedes-AMG EQB.

Talking about the looks, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 gets the EVA2 architecture and signature AMG look with the chrome slated grill upfront and the headlights complementing the same. Moreover, the car gets the AMG alloy wheels carrying the sedan with proper aerodynamic curves. Similarly, the luxury electric sedan gets opulent interiors to justify its price. It also gets the largest screen with 56-inch width and MBUX to automate multiple features.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 EVs' intrinsic strengths come from the battery inside. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 receives a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery in this regard, which offers to charge rates up to 200 kW. The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 claims to even last the distance and can go up to 529-586 kilometres (WLTP range) before needing to be plugged back in.

Since performance is an important element in the electric sedan's launch, it is important to mention the performance stats of the luxury sedan. Specifically, the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 produces about 658 horsepower in total, but the Dynamic Plus package increases it to about 751 horsepower. The maximum torque value is 950 Nm. The AMG EQS 53 can now boast a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.4 seconds. It is to be noted that the Indian market already has such cars which will directly compete against the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, such as Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi RS e-Tron GT.