Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore: Design, Features, Range

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the highly desirable and dynamic luxury BEV from its global portfolio, the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV with a starting price of Rs 1.39 Crore, ex-showroom. The EQE SUV will further strengthen Mercedes-Benz’s Luxury BEV portfolio, underlining its aggressive BEV roadmap planned for India. The new EQE 500 in its SUV avatar is the most spacious representative of its class and redefines the luxury Sports Utility Vehicle experience combining an electrifying design with cutting-edge technology. The EQE 500 SUV seamlessly blends the sporty character with generous, variable space and agile, long-range driving dynamics. Moreover, it offers striking interiors with groundbreaking technologies and thoughtful appointments familiar to the flagship EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC: Performance & Range

Electric powertrain at both the front and rear axle produces 300 kW of power and 858 Nm of Torque. It accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in only 4.9 seconds. The battery pack of 90.56 kWh provides you with the WLTP range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC: Design & Dimensions

The all-electric EQE SUV is a new interpretation of the Sport Utility Vehicle as per the German brand. The characteristic black panel radiator grille and the tautly stretched silhouette characterise the self-confident appearance. A muscular shoulder area underlines the powerful character. The EQE SUV has a length of 4,863 mm, width of 1,940 mm and height of 1,685 mm. It further gets a wheelbase of 3,030 mm and a boot space of 1,675 litres.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC: Cabin & Features

On the inside, the EQE feels familiar. It uses bio-friendly materials for the interior, and most of the materials used here are generated from recycled plastics. The MBUX Hyperscreen here houses 3 displays seamlessly blended beneath a glass panel, creating one large Hyperscreen. Bright OLED displays with haptic feedback and the innovative zero-layer interface create a particularly comfortable user experience. The EQE SUV includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Parking Package with 360-degree camera. The status and activity of the systems are shown in a full-screen view in the assistance display in the drive display. A host of high-tech features: DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology makes innovative functions possible.