Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled, to rival Audi E-tron and BMW iX

The new electric SUV from the German automaker comes as the flagship luxury battery-powered SUV. Competing in the segment, it will rival the new Audi E-tron and BMW iX. The EQS SUV will be manufactured in the Tuscaloosa plant in the USA and eventually navigate its way to the Indian car market with a launch later in 2022.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the latest member of the line of electric cars based on a dedicated electric vehicle architecture (EVA) platform, preceded by the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Mercedes-Benz EQE sedans. The platform allows the car to support dual-motor, four-wheel-drive layouts and single-motor, rear-wheel-drive.

Furthermore, the electric car is powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion unit used in the EQS sedan. The automaker claims that the battery is packaged with the floorplan to get a mostly flat floor and the lowest centre of gravity than any other Mercedes-Benz SUV model.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Exteriors

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV features a smooth design that resembles the Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV. The body design is further complemented by details like a blanked-off black panel grille transitioning into the front bumper; the design details point even more towards the EQ models with the angular LED headlights and LED light bar across the front end.

Carrying forward the smooth design language of the design, the car gets a clamshell-style bonnet that is only to be opened during the servicing with the filler for the windscreen washer integrated into the driver-side front panel. Moreover, the doors on the electric SUV are equipped with flush handles to carry forward the smoothness.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Interior

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is designed keeping in mind the idea of a luxury SUV. The standard displays on the SUV include a 12.3-inch digital instrument and a 12.8-inch portrait-style infotainment display, while the EQS 580 gets the headlining Hyperscreen, which runs on an eight-core processor and has 24GB of RAM. Its 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 17.7-inch centre infotainment, and 12.3-inch front passenger screens are all housed in a single surface that measures roughly 1,410mm wide.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Powertrain

As mentioned above, the car gets two options: dual-motor, four-wheel-drive layouts and single-motor, rear-wheel-drive for EQS 450 and EQS 450 4Matic. Both the options will produce 359 hp with a peak torque of 568 Nm and 800 Nm, respectively.

On the WLTP cycle, the entry car's efficiency is estimated to be between 23.0 and 18.6kWh/100km, corresponding to ranges of between 535 and 659km. The twin-motor EQS 450 4Matic can travel between 506 and 613 kilometres on a single charge. The battery can be charged at up to 200kW on a DC system, from 10% to 80% capacity in 31 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Highlights

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gets Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Off-Road as the four basic driving modes, the last of which can be used with or without the computer stabilisation programme enabled. It is also loaded with features like AIRMATIC Air suspension with an Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering, adaptive cruise control, Active Lane Keeping, and Blind Spot Assist with multiple other features.

