MG Comet EV Gamer Edition Launched In India At Rs 8.65 Lakh, Designed By Indian Gamer 'MORTAL'

MG Motor India today announced the launch of an all-exclusive Special edition of Comet EV, known as 'the Gamer Edition'. This marks the debut of the first-ever customised car in the EV segment. The aesthetics and ambience of this edition have been conceptualised and designed by India's renowned gamer MORTAL (Naman Mathur), the OG MVP. This version of the Comet EV will be available at an additional price of Rs 64,999 over the existing car cost. Customers can book their favourite car online via the MG website or through MG dealerships in India. This customised gaming edition is available across all the Comet EV variants – Pace, Play, and Plush.

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition: Design

Inspired by the gaming community's Bold, Vibrant, Dynamic and Techno vibe, this Comet EV edition has been conceptualised in dark and light themes to create a sense of zaniness for Gen Z, who like the adrenaline rush of gaming. The lucid exteriors of these vehicles have been crafted from recycled plastic material with dark chrome and metal finish with an illuminated texture that strikes a great appeal.



MG Comet EV Gamer Edition: Cabin

The interior of the Comet EV Gamer Edition will enthuse gaming aficionados/fans and boasts Neon Elements derived from glowing materials. The ambient light in the cabin and tactile patterns on the key enhance the overall appeal and are built to perfection, suiting the taste of the gaming tribe.

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition: Specs

The MG Comet EV comes with a 17.3 KWH Li-ion battery with a battery range of 230 km (claimed) and can be fully charged in around 7 hours. The MG Comet EV gets an IP67-rated battery, making it highly resistant to water and dust. High Strength Vehicle Body with 17 hot stamping panels makes the overall structure of the MG Comet EV, while it gets features like Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat.