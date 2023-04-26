MG Comet EV Launched In India Priced At Rs 7.98 Lakh, Gets 230 Km Range

MG Motor India has launched its second electric car in the country, the MG Comet EV today at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Morris Garages, the British-Chinese brand expects 30 percent of its sales to accrue from the electric vehicle segment this year, as MG will have ZS EV and Comet EV in the portfolio, catering the audience with two electric cars under Rs 25 lakh. The two-door, four-seater electric vehicle, 'Comet,' will be delivered in a phase wise manner starting next month. The MG Comet EV comes with a 17.3 KWH Li-ion battery with a battery range of 230 km (claimed) and can be fully charged in around 7 hours.

The MG ComeT EV is based on the global GSEV-platform-based, which is said to be the fastest selling EV platform to reach 1 million buyers. The MG Comet EV gets a new design language with a 2 door setup and a 4 seater cabin. The MG Comet EV will be available for bookings from today, while the deliveries are expected to begin from next month.

Inside, the MG Comet EV gets an in-built iSmart with 55+ Connected Car Features & 100+ Voice Commands. It has a Floating Twin Display widescreen with a 10.25” head unit and a 10.25” digital cluster. It also gets a smart key, with no start/ stop button inside the vehicle. One has to double tap the brake pedal to start the car.

The MG Comet EV gets an IP67-rated battery, making it highly resistant to water and dust. High Strength Vehicle Body with 17 hot stamping panels makes the overall structure of the MG Comet EV, while it gets features like Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch the MG Comet EV in India, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of urban mobility. The Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the 1 million EV sales mark globally. The car seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability, offering a versatile and spacious ride with unparalleled safety features."