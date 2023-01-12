MG EUNIQ 7, world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV showcased in India at Auto Expo 2023

MG Motor India has showcased its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology, at the Auto Expo 2023. MG has debuted the EUNIQ 7, world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell MPV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The hydrogen fuel-cell system was first launched as the Phoenix No 1 fuel-cell vehicle project in 2001. Now the newly developed third-generation fuel-cell system, also known as PROME P390 has debuted with the EUNIQ 7 MPV. The fuel-cell system can be used in fuel-cell passenger cars, city buses, medium and heavy trucks, and other vehicle platforms.

Fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel have significant advantages such as being pollution-free, high efficiency, high load, fast refuelling, and long battery life. The PROME P390 system promises performance on these parameters with EUNIQ 7, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, which has zero carbon emissions as it only emits water and also performs like an air purifier does, purifying air equivalent to 150 adults breathing in just one hour of driving.

In terms of technical specifications, the PROME P390 delivers 92 kW of power with a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent. It can operate at a maximum of 95 ℃ and can cold start at -30 ℃. The fuel-cell dimensions are - 790*598*820 (mm) with a high durability of over 10,000 hrs. in addition, the PROME P390 comes with an Integrated architecture without external humidification.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - PROME P390 to India.”