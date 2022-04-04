हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MG ZS EV

MG Motor India extends free and unlimited charging for all ZS EV till June 30

The new MG ZS EV extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices. 

The new MG ZS EV extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs, reports as official. 

The recently launched MG ZS EV has garnered a strong customer response with over 1500 bookings just within March. MG Motor India launched the new MG ZS EV electric SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants, EXCITE, which is the base variant and will be available from July 2022 and EXCLUSIVE variant priced at Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Indian market from March 7.

The ZS EV comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range on a single charge. 

Also read: This IIT-Guwahati developed technology to help reduce EV fires, increase battery range

MG Motor India has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.

