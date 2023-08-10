trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647284
Mini Charged Edition Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh, Limited To Only 20 Units

BMW has launched the Mini Charged Edition of its all-electric Cooper SE in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 55 lakh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mini India has introduced the new Mini Charged Edition, a limited edition of the all-electric Mini 3-door Cooper SE in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 20 units are available and can be booked exclusively via the website. The new Mini Charged Edition is priced at Rs 55 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mini Charged Edition comes with a one-time installation of the Mini Smart Wallbox charger and a portable DC charging cable. Customers can also explore customised finance options with Mini 360º as well as corporate and trade-in benefits. Mini Electric ownership experience is hassle-free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres.

Mini Charged Edition: Design

The Mini Charged Edition is the first limited edition of the successful Mini 3-Door Cooper SE to be introduced in India. The limited edition features for the first time a Chili Red exterior colour with Multitone Roof in White, Aspen White Exterior Trim (headlight and tail light rings, door handles, logos, tailgate handle), Frozen Red Sports Stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet, sides and boot of the car and air inlet in chrome.

It gets 17-inch Mini Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels to give the Mini Charged Edition its taut athletic presence. Striking ‘Energetic Yellow’ accents further enhance its unique appearance on the road. The interior comes with the exclusive Mini Electric Interior and sports seats with Leatherette Carbon Black upholstery. 

Mini Charged Edition: Specs

Delivering 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the car sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds, with no lag or gearshift interruptions. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. Mini 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging, supporting up to 50 kW charger.

