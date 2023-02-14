Mumbai's BEST Receives First Batch of Switch EiV 22 Electric Double-Decker Bus

Switch Mobility Ltd delivered the first batch of Switch EiV 22 vehicles to BEST in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. This initial shipment is a part of BEST's purchase of 200 electric double-decker buses. BEST has operated double-decker buses more frequently than any other company in India for more than 70 years.

EiV 22 is India’s first and unique electric double-decker air-conditioned bus designed, developed, and manufactured in India, utilizing the company’s global electric bus experience. Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, the highest safety, and best-in-class comfort features.

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, ‘’Switch is committed to its vision of democratizing zero-carbon mobility, through innovative, technologically advanced products like the Switch EiV 22, India’s first electric double-decker that was launched in August 2022. Today, we are delighted and proud to deliver the first of the 200 electric double-deckers to BEST. The Switch EiV 22 will carry forward the legacy of double-deckers in Mumbai, in this decade and beyond, and further enhance the sustainable footprint that BEST has embarked upon in recent times. With superior customer comfort and customer delight, we are certain that Switch EiV 22 will transform public transport in Mumbai, and bring back many iconic, fond memories for Mumbaikars’’.

Mr. Lokesh Chandra, General Manager – of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, said ‘’It’s a historic moment for BEST to induct India’s first AC, electric double-decker bus in its fleet. Fulfilling the vision of green and clean mobility of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji, procurement of these buses is done under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). Under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Shri Eknath Shindeji and Hon’ble DCM Shri Devendra Fadanvisji to make Public Bus Transport in Mumbai at par with global standards, these electric double-decker AC buses will provide a world-class travel experience to Mumbaikars. Fitted with live tracking devices, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons for women's safety, these buses will be 100% digital with a ‘Tap-in Tap-out’ facility and will run on 100% green (solar energy)’’.

The Switch electric double-decker has a lightweight aluminum body construction with advanced architecture and can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single-decker bus with just an 18% increase in kerb weight.

With contemporary styling and feel-good interiors and exteriors, the electric double-decker boasts wide front and rear doors, two staircases, and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards.

The AC offers effective cooling in India’s hot climatic conditions, while the optimized seating for 65 passengers is the maximum number of seats to be offered in the given footprint. Each seat has a lightweight cushion and the interiors come with car-like comfort for passenger convenience. This state-of-the-art electric double-decker serves as an ideal solution for urban commuting, as they occupy less road, terminal, and depot floor space per seated passenger.

Powering Switch EiV 22 is a 231 kWh capacity, 2-string, liquid-cooled, higher density NMC chemistry battery pack with a dual gun charging system. This enables the electric double-decker to have a range of up to 250 km for intra-city applications.