Navigating Range Anxiety: Tips For Electric Two-Wheeler Riders To Enhance Battery Performance

Electric Vehicles are gaining momentum in the country and we are seeing more and more people opt for green mobility. However, even with the growth of EVs, people have some serious concerns about how and when will the infrastructure be able to support this new technology. This is the biggest contributor to the concept of “Range Anxiety.” Range anxiety refers to the fear of running out of battery power before reaching the destination and has been a significant concern for potential Electric Vehicle owners, especially when it comes to electric two-wheelers.

A report by Autolist states that ‘Range Anxiety’ stands as the major reason why people opt out of purchasing EVs. It elaborates that 48% of the people studied said EVs were too expensive to buy or lease, 44% said they were worried about EVs’ range on a single charge and 36% said that there wasn’t local charging infrastructure to support them using an electric vehicle.

While this is a common concern across the world, India especially has a long way to go when it comes to faster adoption of EV charging stations. According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries report on 24th March 2023, India has 6,586 operational Public EV Charging Stations across the country and 419 Public EV Charging Stations operational on National Highways. When we compare the sales of EVs in March 2023, the charging stations can cater to approximately only 4.7% of total EVs sold.

Furthermore, there is also a need for innovation in battery technology. Currently, most two-wheeler EVs in India need 5 hours on average to charge well. In this case, the rider's range anxiety is natural as the long time and lack of charging stations together add up to them opting out of investing in EVs. However, this can be navigated and needs riders to be aware of the key aspects that will help them overcome their range anxiety.

Assessing Range and Planning Ahead

One of the key strategies to manage range anxiety is to assess the range capabilities of your electric two-wheeler and plan your journeys in a systematic manner. With short trips on the road, drivers can familiarize themselves with the manufacturer's stated range and consider external factors such as weather conditions, terrain, and traffic congestion that may impact the vehicle's efficiency. Additionally, utilize online tools and smartphone applications that provide real-time information on charging stations, allowing you to plan your route with charging stops strategically.

Utilize Regenerative Braking

Regenerative braking is a feature available in many electric two-wheelers that can help conserve energy and extend the vehicle's range. This technology converts the kinetic energy produced during braking or deceleration into electric energy, which is then stored in the battery. By utilizing regenerative braking techniques, riders can optimize their two-wheeler range and potentially reduce their dependence on external charging.

Efficient Riding Practices

Adopting efficient riding practices can significantly impact the range of your electric two-wheeler. Start by maintaining a steady speed and avoiding sudden acceleration or braking, as these actions consume more energy. Additionally, anticipate traffic flow and use regenerative braking whenever possible. Maintaining optimal tire pressure and reducing unnecessary weight on the vehicle can also contribute to improved efficiency and extended range.

With some easy steps like these, riders can get acquainted with the average range that the EV can operate for. As the country progresses in diversifying Public Charging stations, this hiccup will eventually not be a huge problem. The Government Of India and industry leaders are both working relentlessly to speed up the charging infrastructure and we shall soon be able to see a seamless format of green mobility.

This article is authored by Pritesh Mahajan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Revamp Moto. All views are personal.