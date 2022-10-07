Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal extends S1 electric scooter discount offers till Diwali 2022

Ola Electric is working towards the goal of getting more sales during the festive season. The efforts to do so include the launch of the new special edition of Ola S1 Pro and the launch of the Ola S1 electric scooters. Now taking that agenda further, the company has extended the discount offers of Rs 10,000 on its Ola S1 till Diwali. It is to be noted that the EV manufacturer started this offer during Navratri and is now extending the offer because of the response and requests that they got from the consumers.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared the news via his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Aggarwal wrote, "Truly humbled by the response to our S1 products this Navratras! Since many of you asked, we will be extending the festive offers till Diwali." He added, "Together we will EndICEAge."

Truly humbled by the response to our S1 products this Navratras! Since many of you asked, we will be extending the festive offers till Diwali.



Together, we will #EndICEAge. pic.twitter.com/rgCAyiu1PG — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 6, 2022

The Ola S1 electric scooter, a more affordable version of the S1 Pro flagship model, was introduced by the EV maker back on August 15 of this year. At the time, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned Ola S1's strong sales record demonstrates that the nation is prepared to abandon internal combustion engines and transition to the world of electric vehicles.

The S1 electric scooter's buying window was opened by Ola Electric on September 1 and delivery started on September 7. The S1 Pro, which debuted last year, served as the foundation for the construction of the electric scooter.

Also read: Elon Musk says Tesla to deliver first 100 electric trucks to Pepsi by December 2022

The 3 kWh electric motor that powers the Ola S1 electric scooter gives it a 141 km range on a single charge. It has three riding modes; the environmental mode has a range of 128 km, while the usual mode has a range of 101 km. It can travel 90 km in Sports mode on a single battery. A top speed of 90 kmph is stated to be possible.