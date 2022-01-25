Ola CEO teases digital rendering of concept electric car, see pics

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Chief Executive Officer of Ola Electric, released an image of a concept car that is likely to enter into production sometime next year. Despite the lack of additional details, it may be a completed design and serve as a basis for the production-spec electric four-wheeler.

S1 and S1 Pro scooters were the company's first offerings in the electric two-wheeler space. However, customers have also reported reliability issues and major setbacks in delivery. Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, among others, also invested in Ola as the company raised over 200 million USD.

Approximately 5 billion USD is the startup's valuation based on the funding round. Bhavish Aggarwal had previously teased his followers by replying to a tweet and saying, “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car”.

Read also: Electric vehicles to fleet's age, Delhi becomes first state with cab aggregator policy

In the meantime, the brand may require a new production line for cars at its existing factory in Tamil Nadu, which is reportedly the worlds biggest in electric two-wheeler production, is busy in fulfilling the S1 and S1pro orders. As a result, the launch date of 2023 may not be feasible.

Can you guys keep a secret? pic.twitter.com/8I9NMe2eLJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 25, 2022

With regards to the design, the pillars, windshield and roof are covered with a large glass canopy while the illuminated Ola lettering is visible on the front. A horizontal LED light strip covers the entire width of the body panels and the canopy in a swooping fashion.

There is nothing conventional about the concept aside from the wheels, which makes us wonder how similar the final production model will be. Softbank Group will fund the project, while Ola has stepped into the used car business under a new vertical.

There is a backlog of almost 90,000 orders for Ola's S1 Pro electric scooter which has caused frustration among buyers. For any brand to succeed, it is essential to build a strong customer base, and committing to delivery is one part of that equation.

Live TV

#mute