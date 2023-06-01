Ola Electric Achieves Record Sales Of Over 35,000 Scooters in May, Largest EV Maker In India

Ola Electric has cemented its position as the market leader in the electric two-wheeler segment with a record sale of over 35,000 units in the month of May. Riding on its highest-ever monthly sales in May, Ola has captured a market share of over 30 percent and has achieved a year-on-year growth of 300% during the last month. In doing so, Ola Electric has become India’s largest EV company, topping the sales charts consistently for the past 3 quarters. Ola Electric is not only the biggest electric scooter maker, but also largest EV company in India overall.

Ola S1 is best selling electric scooter in India and the rates of the scooter has been revised post changes in the FAME II scheme by the government. From June onwards, Ola S1 Pro is now priced at ₹1,39,999, S1 (3KWh) at ₹1,29,999, and S1 Air (3KWh) at ₹1,09,999. The Ola S1 Pro would be retailed at its initial launch price, despite FAME II subsidy being reduced by the government.

Ola is actively augmenting its offline presence through the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centers (ECs) throughout India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company recently launched its 600th EC and has plans to further expand to 1,000 by August.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “Month after month, our sales have experienced exponential growth and Ola has consistently led the EV revolution in India. This remarkable feat not only reflects the unwavering customer confidence in our brand but also signifies the surging desire for technologically advanced EVs in the country.

With an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction, we have marginally increased our product prices starting June, despite significant reduction in government subsidies, making Ola S1 the best EV proposition in India. Ola Electric remains resolute in its mission to promote electric vehicle adoption in the country and redefine the way people travel.”