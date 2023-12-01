Ola Electric Registers Strong YoY Growth Of 82% With Nearly 30,000 Units Sold In Nov

Ola Electric, one of India's largest EV companies, has announced its sales performance for the month of November. The company posted its highest-ever monthly tally on the back of the strong festive demand and clocked 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) during the month. With an impressive MoM growth of ~30% and YoY growth of 82%, the company dominated the EV scooter segment with a market share of ~35% in November. The brand also witnessed high sales in the week of Dussehra and Diwali.

Speaking on the milestone, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said: “The strong sales performance is a testament to the trust customers have in our brand and our strong product lineup. We have clearly emerged as our customers’ top choice recording our highest ever registrations, and we expect the trend to continue in December, closing the year on a new high. We are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating India’s journey towards green mobility and inching closer to #EndICEAge in the scooter segment.”

Ola Electric has maintained its pole market position for the last five consecutive quarters starting September 2022. The company’s all-new and expanded S1 scooter portfolio has witnessed a tremendous response since its launch.

Ola S1 Variants & Price

Priced at Rs 1,47,499, S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is Ola Electric’s flagship scooter while S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Ola Electric has additionally introduced its ICE-killer product, the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.