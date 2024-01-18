Ola Electric Rolls Out MoveOS4 For S1 Range, Gets New Features For Improved Ownership Experience

Ola Electric, India’s largest EV manufacturer, has rolled-out the new MoveOS4 with a slew of new and improved features. The rollout will see all Ola customers receive over-the-air (OTA) upgrades that will unlock the true potential of their scooters. The update not only brings in major performance improvements but also offers enhanced access and safety controls, apart from ensuring a seamless ride experience. Now, with MoveOS 4, the Ola S1 Gen 1 scooter portfolio, S1 Pro (2nd Generation), and S1 Air will get a total of 100+ features and improvements. S1 X+ will get the upgrade in the coming months.

Improved Ola Maps Navigation Interface

MoveOS 4 has taken navigation to a whole new level with Ola Maps. This feature enables a faster and more accurate search function with improved routing. The redesigned user interface allows riders to access essential features seamlessly without leaving the navigation screen. Additionally, Ola Maps empowers users to designate favourite locations for a highly personalised navigation experience. Users can also push locations from their phone to scooter through bluetooth and can even locate their scooter from the Ola Electric app.

New Enhanced Features

The users will also benefit from a better riding experience with significant improvements to ‘Hill Descent Control’ and the introduction of ‘Cruise Control in eco-mode’. AI-Based Indicator Control turns off indicators automatically minimizing manual commands and learns about user preferences to personalize the experience the more the feature is used. The upgrade introduces ‘Favorites-Only Calling’ for streamlined and distraction free communication, ‘Resettable Tripmeters’ for trip tracking, and "Moods" feature.

The MoveOS 4 upgrade also includes a new “Care” mood that allows the community to connect with the Ola Electric mission through real time information about C02 savings and cost savings via on screen widgets. MoveOS 4 also gets a ‘Concert Mode’, enabling the host user to play synchronized music across multiple Ola scooters and put on a coordinated light show in synchronization with the music. These collective enhancements elevate MoveOS 4, making it a substantial upgrade that enhances efficiency, convenience, entertainment and overall experience for riders.

Also Read - Air India Reveals New Amenities For Premium Economy, Business, First Class Guests

Ola Electric App

MoveOS4 introduces a new ‘Ride Journal’ on the Ola Electric App - Companion App (CApp), enabling users to share their riding milestones and badges. Users can also view ride metrics and charging and riding-based energy insights for improving energy efficiency and range. The CApp now offers a ‘Dark Mode’ option and convenient phone widgets for quick access to key scooter information and commonly used actions. This upgrade facilitates OTA software updates via the CApp for a seamless experience. It enhances security with biometric lock options (face ID or fingerprint) enhancing privacy and security.

Enhanced Ownership Experience

MoveOS4 enhances the ownership experience by offering advanced control features that provide greater security and customization options. The upgrade brings features like Geofencing and Timefencing to enable users to define specific operating areas and timeframes for the scooter, while the ability to limit ride modes ensures safe and appropriate usage for secondary users of the scooter. ‘Tamper Detection’ and ‘Fall Detection’ powered by AI, alerts users on the CApp in real-time if unauthorized tampering or a fall is detected. Besides, the upgrade introduces a passcode reset option via Bluetooth or the cloud for easy recovery in case of forgotten passcodes.