Ola Electric Scooter Owner Uses Elevator To Take EV Home For Charging, Pic Surfaces

Ola Electric scooters are often in the headlines, sometimes for positive reasons, sometimes for not-so-positive reasons. However, this time the electric vehicle is in the headlines because of its user. In a recent incident, an Ola Electric owner was seen taking the scooter into an elevator to charge it at home. The incident came to light after the CCTV footage of the owner transporting the EV surfaced on the internet.

The owner probably had to take action because of the poor charging infrastructure in his housing society. The man was seen riding the Ola Electric scooter in the lift to take it to his house. It is to be noted that the EV adoption rate in India is increasing, as apparent by the increasing month-on-month sales of electric vehicles. However, the charging infrastructure still needs to be developed to reach every consumer.

Currently, Ola Electric is working on developing a charging network to address such woes of consumers. However, the manufacturer still lacks a setup for a home charger as Ather Energy has with the Ather Dot or Bajaj Chetak's home charging box. As a result, the owner is at the whim of the charging infrastructure at their home. Even though the majority of brand-new apartment buildings have EV charging stations currently, several locations still do not.

Meanwhile, the company launched new variations for the Ola S1 and S1 Air scooters and rejigged the lineup of its electric scooter range in India. Customers searching for a less powerful scooter at a more reasonable price have the option of purchasing the new scooter with a 2 kWh (low range) battery pack. The S1 Air now has a starting price of Rs 84,999. (ex-showroom). Likewise, the S1 Range's starting price is Rs 99,999. (ex-showroom).

The 2 kWh battery pack for the Ola S1 offers a range of 91 km (IDC) per charge. The battery powers the same mid-drive motor, which has an 8.5 kW power output and a top speed of 90 kmph (11.3 bhp).