Ola Electric, India's one of the largest electric vehicle companies, has started deliveries of the all new S1 Air. Introduced last month, the S1 Air has become one of the most popular EV scooters in the country with over 50,000 bookings so far. The deliveries of S1 Air have started in more than 100 cities with other markets to follow soon. The purchase window for Ola S1 Air scooter was opened for Ola community members and reservers from July 27th till July 30th, 2023 with an introductory price of the scooter kept at Rs 1.10 lakh. For all other customers, the purchase window was opened on July 31st at a revised price of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Ola S1 Air is the perfect urban city ride companion aimed at driving mass adoption of EV's. With low running and maintenance cost, it offers the cutting-edge technology and design elements inherited from its predecessors, the S1 and S1 Pro, while offering an incredibly affordable price point.



The S1 Air boasts a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, peak motor power of 6kW, a certified range of 151 km, and a remarkable top speed of 90 km/hr. Moreover, the versatile S1 Air is available in six stunning colors (Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue) and comes with a twin front fork, flat footboard, massive 34-liter boot space, and an eye-pleasing dual-tone body.

Ola S1 X

The company has also introduced more affordable Ola S1 X and S1 X+ electric scooters in India. Both the S1 X+ and S1 X (3kWh) come with a powerful 6kW motor, a 3kWh battery that gives a range of 151 km, and a top speed of 90 km/h. The S1 X (2kWh) also comes with a powerful 6kW motor, a 2kWh battery that gives the scooter a range of 91 km and a top speed of 85 km/h.

The S1 X+ is available to purchase now at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 till 21st August 2023. Deliveries of the S1 X+ begin mid-September. Pre-reservation window of the S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) is now open at INR 999 only. The S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs 89,999, and Rs 79,999 respectively till 21st August 2023. Deliveries of the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) begin in December.