Two-wheeler EV maker Ola Electric may introduce the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter in a new colour this Independence Day. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a teaser to reveal the ‘greenest EV’ they’ve ever made on August 15. Though there’s no information revealed regarding the upcoming EV, it is guessed that Ola S1 Pro will be introduced in the green colour variant.

On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/aMFxToOSTo — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 7, 2022

“On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses?” read Bhavish Aggarwal’s tweet. He has shared a video where a silhouette of an electric two-wheeler most probably an S1 Pro with a forest in the background. “The greenest scooter just got greener…India, see you on August 15,” read the video.

Ola introduced the S1 Pro scooter in ‘Gerua’ colour during Holi. The Bengaluru-based company further hiked prices of the S1 Pro scooter by Rs 10,000 in May. The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ola electric scooter is offered in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and can reach a top speed of 90 km/h with a claimed range of 121km, the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and can have a top speed of 115km/h with a claimed range of 181km.

The Ola scooter, apart from the new ECO mode, comes with other driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper. It has features like a 7-inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation among other features like hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant.