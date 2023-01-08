Ola S1, S1 Pro 'Gerua' Edition electric scooter launched in India, gets 5 more new colours

Ola Electric has launched a new 'Gerua' Edition for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters sold in India. The new edition of the EVs will be sold alongside the Ola S1 variant in 5 more colours Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black. It is to be noted that the new edition and the paint scheme come without any changes in the mechanics of the electric scooter and will be sold at the same price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) for Ola S1 and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Pro.

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter continues to offer an ARAI-certified range of 181 km on a single charge and can have a top speed of up to 116 kmph. Furthermore, the scooter claims to go from 0-60kmph in 2.9 seconds. Similarly, Ola S1 has a claimed range of 141 km on a single charge with a top speed of 95 kmph and is capable of going from 0-40 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

The Ola S1, which had, begun retailing in September last year, along with the S1 Pro, has strengthened Ola’s market leadership in the premium scooter segment. The company had earlier rounded off the year with good performance in the month of December, clocking 25000 units in sales.

Ola emerged as India’s best-selling EV manufacturer in 2022 with the cumulative sales surpassing 1,50,000 units, while expanding its D2C footprint with more than 100 new experience centers and launching an unprecedented 3 software updates in one year, with the over-the-air (OTA) roll-out of MoveOS 3 to over 1 lac customers.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO Ola Electric said, “Ola’s rise to the top of the chart has been achieved by making EVs desirable, accessible and affordable to customers. Based on the feedback from our community, we are bringing back the ‘Gerua’ edition to both our variants and are also making Ola S1 available in all 11 colour palettes, which make our scooters an even more exciting proposition.”