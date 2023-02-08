Ola to Launch New Variants of S1 Electric Scooter in India Tomorrow: Deets Here

Ola Electric, the country's largest electric scooter maker will be launching new products in India on February 09, 2023. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal earlier broke the news on Twitter stating, "Exciting product announcements on 9th Feb, 2 PM. Stay tuned!" While media reports, based on Bhavish's tweet speculated that Ola will begin the deliveries of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter, our sources have confirmed that the Indian EV startup will be launching newer variants of the S1 electric scooter. Ola Electric currently retails Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air in India.

Earlier in 2022, Ola launched its more-affordable electric scooter in the Indian market called the Ola S1 Air. The company had launched the new Ola S1 Air in the Indian market at an introductory price tag of Rs 79,999. Post Diwali, the scooter's price was revised to Rs 84,999 and the deliveries of the Ola S1 Air are yet to begin.

Exciting product announcements on 9th Feb, 2 PM. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/j5Lotq1Uql — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 31, 2023

The Ola S1 Air sits below the S1 and S1 Pro in the company’s line-up and therefore, it misses out on a few things in comparison to the higher-spec variants of the electric scooter. Starting off with the visual distinctions, the S1 Air gets steel wheels, in comparison to alloy wheels seen on S1 and S1 Pro trims. Moreover, the front end uses telescopic forks for the suspension, as opposed to the single-sided suspension of expensive variants.

In terms of sales, the Bengaluru-based start-up Ola Electric has reported higher sales numbers for its electric scooters in January 2023. In Jan, Ola recorded 18,245 registrations, which is one of the highest numbers it has recorded to date.