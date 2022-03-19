Porsche to develop its own network of EV charging stations

Porsche has announced plans to develop its own network of electric vehicle charging stations. The automaker said that in order to meet this target, it is collaborating with partners on premium charging stations as well as investing in its own charging infrastructure.

"In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles - i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid," Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, in a statement.

"In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 per cent," Blume added.

Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024, the company said.

The company also announced that the sales in 2021 were 33.1 billion euros, 4.4 billion euros more than in the previous year, representing a growth of 15 per cent. "Our positive business result is based on courageous, innovative and forward-looking decisions," said Blume.

Last year, almost 40 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric - i.e., plug-in hybrids or fully electric models.

