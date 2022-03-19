हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Porsche

Porsche to develop its own network of EV charging stations

The need for the charging network arises as almost 40 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric, i.e. plug-in hybrids or fully electric model.

Porsche to develop its own network of EV charging stations
Image for representation

Porsche has announced plans to develop its own network of electric vehicle charging stations. The automaker said that in order to meet this target, it is collaborating with partners on premium charging stations as well as investing in its own charging infrastructure.

"In 2025, half of all new Porsche sales are expected to come from the sale of electric vehicles - i.e. all-electric or plug-in hybrid," Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, in a statement.

"In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with an all-electric drive should be more than 80 per cent," Blume added.

Also read: Suzuki Motors planning to invest Rs 950 crore for EV production in India: Report

Further extensive investments are flowing into core technologies such as battery systems and module production. In the newly founded Cellforce Group, high-performance battery cells are being developed and produced that are expected to be ready for series production by 2024, the company said.

The company also announced that the sales in 2021 were 33.1 billion euros, 4.4 billion euros more than in the previous year, representing a growth of 15 per cent. "Our positive business result is based on courageous, innovative and forward-looking decisions," said Blume.

Last year, almost 40 per cent of all new Porsche vehicles delivered in Europe were already at least partly electric - i.e., plug-in hybrids or fully electric models.

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PorscheElectric vehiclesEV ChargingElectric Mobility
Next
Story

Volvo gifts man a new car on completing 10 lakh miles in 1991 Volvo sedan

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened