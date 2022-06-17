NewsElectric Vehicles
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Pure EV electric scooter catches fire while charging, fourth such incident - Watch Video

This is the fifth incident of fire-related to Pure Energy`s electric scooters, meanwhile, till date, four scooters from the brand have caught fire, based on IANS' report.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
  • Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter caught fire while charging
  • The company is yet to release a statement about the incident
  • Earlier, Pure EV had recalled 2,000 scooters in the fire incident

Pure EV electric scooter catches fire while charging, fourth such incident - Watch Video

Another Pure EV e-scooter caught fire in Gujarat as the electric vehicle (EV) sector waits for new government quality-focused standards. A fire broke out at a house in Patan's Suvidhinath Society when a Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter was being charged, as seen in a video that went popular on social media. The scooter is seen in flames in the video, as well as the charger that is still plugged into the e-scooter. There were no recorded casualties or injuries in the incident. 

This was the fifth incident of fire-related to Pure Energy`s electric scooters. Pure EV was yet to release a statement about the cause of the fire. To date, four other Pure EV e-scooters caught fire, the fourth one being reported last month from Hyderabad. Pure EV had recalled 2,000 electric scooters in April.

As fires and explosions in electric two-wheelers continue unabated, the government is all set to introduce EV battery standards (BIS standards) for EV two-wheelers that will be expanded to four-wheelers at a later stage.

Also read: Electric vehicles to become as affordable as their petrol counterparts, says Nitin Gadkari

The BIS standards for EV batteries will look into "size, connectors, specification and minimum quality of cells, the battery`s capacity". NITI Aayog, in a recent discussion paper, also stressed upon the need for BIS standards as the first step towards a national battery swapping policy.

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country.

The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires. The government is now working on new quality-centric guidelines for EVs that will be unveiled soon.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.

With inputs from IANS

electric vehiclePure EVElectric Scooter fireElectric scooter

