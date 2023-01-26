Republic Day 2023: Mahindra XUV400 EV Bookings Open in India at Rs 21,000

Mahindra and Mahindra, the UV maker in India has opened the bookings of the recently launched Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV at Rs 21,000 on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. Mahindra recently launched the XUV400 at a starting price of Rs 15.99 Lakhs, ex-showroom and this price is applicable for first 5,000 units. The new XUV400 is launched in 2 variants XUV400 EC & XUV 400EL. The XUV400EL is powered by a 39.4kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of up to 456 km. The XUV400EC is powered by a 34.5kWh lithium-ion battery and will offer an MIDC range of 375 km.

Mahindra plans to deliver 20,000 units of the EV within a year from launch and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC. The Mahindra XUV400 competes against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Nexon EV Max.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is the fastest-made-in-India electric SUV with 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. This performance comes from a massive torque output of more than 300 Nm. Dimension-wise, the Mahindra XUV400 is a mid-size SUV, which is 4.2 metres in length and is the widest car in its segment. That lends it a planted, muscular profile and increased boot space of 378 litres, which is higher than that of the XUV300.

The electric SUV is loaded with features on the inside. It comes with an electric sunroof, 6 airbags, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment unit and more. Furthermore, the XUV400 gets multiple driving modes, which tweak the steering, throttle, and re-gen response - Fun, Fast, Fearless. It gets the segment-first single-pedal drive mode ‘Lively mode’ for a seamless and effortless driving experience in dense traffic.